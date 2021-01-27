CAPITOL RECAP: Vaccine distribution ramping up in Illinois

By Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The number of vaccinations administered in one day in Illinois saw a record spike Tuesday.

The state reported 53,628 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered Tuesday, the highest reported one-day total to date. It was more than 25,000 doses higher than were administered the day prior and almost 20,000 more than were administered the previous seven days on average.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday while touring a vaccine site in Lake County he was encouraged by President Joe Biden's efforts to escalate vaccine production nationwide.

The Biden administration announced an increase in weekly allocations to states starting next week, from about 8.6 million doses total to a minimum of 10 million doses over the next three weeks, according to <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/01/26/biden-announces-plan-buy-200-million-more-coronavirus-vaccine-doses/4267926001/">USA Today.</a>

Biden also secured a deal with drug companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer.

Despite the potential increase in manufacturing of the vaccine, Pritzker said there is no guarantee that every Illinois resident will be vaccinated by the summer.

<a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes">The New York Times</a> compiled data that shows what percentage of state populations have been vaccinated, and as of Wednesday, Illinois ranked 44<sup>th</sup> at 4.7 percent of people having received the first dose of the vaccine. The data also shows that Illinois has only used 48 percent of the doses of the vaccine it has received.

Pritzker said the federal government’s delay in the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities is partially to blame, considering an allotment of the state’s doses are required to go towards this program and can’t otherwise be touched.

A total of nearly 1.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the state. Of this total, 537,050 doses have been allocated for long-term care facilities through a partnership with nationwide pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reported 773,623 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities.

That means about 52 percent of the shots distributed to the state and Chicago have been administered, while 22 percent distributed to the partnership program have been administered.

<strong>COVID-19 UPDATE:</strong> The rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate hit 4.5 percent as of Wednesday, decreasing for the 19th consecutive day to hit its lowest number since Oct. 13.

IDPH reported 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including 81 additional deaths. Within the last 24 hours, 80,124 test results have been reported for 15.6 million total test results since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night 2,931 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in the hospital, with 591 in intensive care unit beds. There were 300 patients with COVID-19 reported to be on ventilators.

There have been 1.1 million total cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state and 18,964 total deaths.

There was no movement in tier mitigations reported Wednesday. Region 4 in Metro East near St. Louis still remains in Tier 2, in which no indoor dining is allowed.

Five of the state’s 11 mitigation regions – Regions 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 in Chicago and surrounding suburban counties – remain under Tier 1, in which indoor dining is open with limited capacity.

The remaining five regions have opened indoor dining and resumed youth sports under Phase 4. Those include Region 1 in northern Illinois, Region 2 in north-central Illinois, Region 3 in west-central Illinois, Region 5 in southern Illinois and Region 6 in east-central Illinois.

<strong>ALL SPORTS ALLOWED IN PHASE 4:</strong> All high school sports – including the higher-risk football, basketball and wresting – may now be played in three regions of Illinois as the state continues to loosen restrictions amid the pandemic. The three of the state’s 11 regions that have rolled back to Phase 4 mitigations are free to allow high school sports.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Gov. JB Pritzker made the unexpected announcement about high school sports during a news conference Friday, Jan. 22, in Chicago.

All youth sports at the conference and intra-region levels will be allowed regions that are in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, Ezike said.

<strong>COVID-19 VARIANT:</strong> Public health officials announced Monday, Jan. 25, that eight cases of a new COVID-19 variant were identified in Cook County. The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in November and spotted in Illinois on Jan. 15. The new variant is believed to be more contagious than the initial COVID-19 strain that originated in China over one year ago.

“We are following closely to see if there is evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement Monday.

“Based on the information available now, the vaccine will still be effective. Continued masking and vaccination when it is your turn remain our best path to defeating this virus as quickly as possible,” Ezike added.

<strong>CHICAGO OFFICE PURCHASE:</strong> State officials on Wednesday announced the purchase of a 17-story office building in Chicago’s West Loop for $73.25 million, a move Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said will “pay for itself.”

The 429,316-square-foot building at 555 West Monroe is set to become the new office space for over 1,000 Chicago-based state employees currently working in the James R. Thompson Center and other downtown locations leased by the state.

A spokesperson for the state’s department of Central Management Services said that state agencies expect to begin moving into the new building as early as April of this year. Once the move is completed, it will signal the end of the state’s time at the aging Thompson Center on Randolph Street, which has housed the state’s Chicago offices since 1985.

State officials cited staff consolidation and cost-saving measures as primary reasons for the purchase of the new office space.

According to a news release, the state currently leases office space in seven different locations around downtown Chicago at a cost of $21.3 million in base rent and operating costs.

The Illinois Department of Central Management Services said that approximately 2,200 employees are currently based at the Thompson Center, with an additional 1,300 working in other leased facilities.

CMS said that after conducting an analysis in coordination with other state agencies, it determined that only about 900 state employees require an office in the Loop, and that the remainder “can be located elsewhere”.

Pritzker said that the state’s purchase of 555 West Monroe and subsequent relocation from the Thompson Center will save a significant amount of money in the long run.

Pritzker signed a bill in April 2019 to begin the process of selling the Center and exploring an alternative location for state offices in downtown Chicago.

During its abbreviated session last year, the General Assembly set April 5, 2022 as a target deadline to reach an agreement on the sale of the outdated building.

CMS cited “prolonged deferred maintenance and delayed capital projects” as reasons for the Thompson Center’s declining condition. The department estimates it would cost between $325 and $525 million dollars to modernize the Thompson Center and bring it into a state of good repair.

State officials said that minimal work would be needed at the 555 West Monroe building to bring it up to state standards.

<strong>JANUS LAWSUIT:</strong> The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a case Monday that sought to compel public employee unions to reimburse nonmember employees for mandatory fees which the court ruled as unconstitutional in 2018.

The case was brought by Mark Janus, a former Illinois government employee whose original lawsuit resulted in the landmark 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, “Mark Janus v. American Federation for State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31.”

Janus, a former child support specialist with the state, never joined a public union but was still obligated to pay so-called “fair share” fees.

Under a previous court precedent from a 1977 case, nonmembers could not be forced to fund a union's political or ideological activities through fair share fees, but nonmembers could be required to pay to support the union for universally beneficial activities, such as collective bargaining.

In “Janus v. AFSCME 31,” the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the 41-year-old court precedent, finding fair share union fees violate nonmembers' First Amendment right to free speech.

The 2018 decision means that public unions, such as AFSCME Council 31, can no longer collect fees from public employees who are not union members.

Janus petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court last year, asking the court to decide whether he and other nonmembers are entitled to receive back pay in the form of the fees they paid to AFSCME.

His petition to the U.S. Supreme Court came after his case demanding back pay was dismissed in a federal district court and federal appeals court. Both the federal and appeals courts ruled that the unions did not owe back pay because they were acting in “good faith” when they charged nonmember fees, since those fees were constitutional at the time under federal and state law.

Jeffrey Schwab, a senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center and one of Janus’ lawyers, said in a written statement that his organization is disappointed that the Supreme Court decided not to take up the issue at this time.

“We are continuing to fight for back fees for government employees who paid money to unions against their will,” Schwab said.

<strong>REFLECTIONS ON SPEAKER RACE:</strong> Democrats in the Illinois House of Representatives made history on Jan. 13 when they elected the first Black lawmaker to serve as House Speaker and ended the reign of Rep. Michael Madigan, the longest-serving statehouse speaker in the country.

But the decision to elect Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, from Hillside, meant that members of the House Democratic caucus were ultimately unable to unite behind any of the three female lawmakers who came out as early contenders for the job.

Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, was the first member of the Democratic caucus to announce her challenge to then-Speaker Madigan, issuing her intention to run to replace him on Oct. 1.

Reps. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, and Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, tossed their hats into the ring on Jan. 6, although Willis dropped out by Jan. 10 and threw her support behind Williams.

Kifowit, Williams and Willis were also part of a group of 19 House Democrats who, prior to the lame duck session that began Jan. 8, pledged they would not support Madigan’s re-election for speaker in the current General Assembly.

When Madigan announced he was suspending his campaign on Jan. 11, Welch and Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, joined the field of candidates, but Welch was the only candidate to gain the support of 60 of his peers and pass the threshold needed to be elected speaker.

Kifowit said the growing list of candidates was a good thing in that it gave lawmakers a choice that many never had in their entire legislative careers.

Williams stressed the importance of party unity in backing Welch.

“My candidacy and that of the others really served as a catalyst for change,” Williams said. “One thing we could all agree on was that we want the House to function and function effectively. The caucus was very divided. Moving forward with a coalition really helped unify the caucus.”

“I think that one important thing to note is that women sometimes make it less about themselves and more about the collective. I think that's a very powerful tool,” she said.

Kifowit criticized Madigan’s decision not to suspend his campaign earlier as part of the reason why she and other female candidates failed to garner enough support during informal balloting. She said the entire process of electing a new speaker for the 102nd General Assembly was “stifled by the continued presence of Michael Madigan in the conversation.”

Willis did not respond to requests for comment.

<strong>REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH ACT INVESTIGATION</strong>: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched an investigation to determine whether Illinois has violated federal law by enacting and enforcing the 2019 <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/ilcs5.asp?ActID=3987&ChapterID=64">Reproductive Health Act</a> which, among other things, requires certain health insurance plans to cover abortion services.

In a <a href="https://www.thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Acceptance-Letter-Thomas-More-Society-v.-State-of-Illinois-20-361761-1.pdf">letter dated Jan. 19</a>, which was the last full day of the Trump administration, HHS’s Office of Civil Rights notified the Chicago-based Thomas More Society that it had received <a href="https://www.thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/HHS-OCR-Complaint-Letter-with-Exhibit-Thomas-More-Society-10-21-19-FINAL.pdf">a complaint</a> the group filed in October 2019 and had agreed to open an investigation to determine if certain portions of the act violate federal law.

Specifically, the letter stated that HHS’s Office of Civil Rights “is investigating whether the state of Illinois, through its Department of Insurance and Department of Central Management Services, is discriminating against health plan issuers and plans that would offer health coverage that limited or excluded abortion coverage but for the Reproductive Health Act,” Luis Perez, who was a deputy director at HHS in the Trump administration, wrote in the letter.

But it is unclear how the investigation will play out as the department transitions to the leadership of President Joe Biden.

A spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in an email statement that his office was aware of the pending investigation but that it intends to defend the state’s law.

“We were notified – on the final day of the Trump administration – of the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights’ intention to investigate complaints filed by the Thomas More Society” the spokeswoman said. “In the event that the new administration follows through on this 11th hour attempt to undermine access to reproductive care in Illinois, Attorney General Raoul is committed to defending Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act.”

The Illinois Department of Insurance regulates small-group health plans sold in Illinois while the Department of Central Management Services administers the state employee health insurance program, both of which are under the coverage mandate in the Reproductive Health Act.

The coverage mandate does not apply to private, large-group insurance plans that are regulated under the federal <a href="https://www.dol.gov/general/topic/retirement/erisa">Employee Retirement Income Security Act</a>, also known as ERISA. And while the mandate does apply to plans in the state’s Medicaid program, abortion services within that program are paid for only with state funds, not federal matching funds.

The letter specifically referred to a federal law known as the <a href="https://www.hhs.gov/conscience/conscience-protections/index.html">Weldon Amendment</a>, which has been attached to every HHS appropriations bill since 2005. It prohibits any recipient of HHS funds, including state and local governments, from discriminating against “any institutional or individual health care entity,” including health insurance plans, “on the basis that the health care entity does not provide, pay for, provide coverage of, or refer for abortions.”

<strong>JUVENILE DETENTION DECISION:</strong> The state’s highest court deadlocked Friday over how to interpret a state law that outlines the procedure judges must follow to sentence a minor who is found guilty of a crime to a state juvenile detention center.

The case, out of Rock Island County from December 2019, raised the question of whether, under Illinois law, a judge must state directly in the court record that commitment to a juvenile detention facility is the “least restrictive” sentencing option.

When at least four justices of the Supreme Court cannot agree on a decision, the appellate court ruling being reviewed becomes the final decision. That means there is conflicting legal precedent in Illinois courts on this issue because two other appellate courts have ruled differently. The Supreme Court could rule on the precedent again in the future if a new case regarding the same issues comes before it.

The Illinois General Assembly added language to the Illinois Juvenile Court Act in 2012 that a judge must find detention is “least restrictive,” and provide “the reasons why efforts were unsuccessful in locating a less restrictive alternative to secure confinement.”

In the December 2019 opinion, the 3rd District Appellate Court decided the judge who sentenced a juvenile was not required to make a direct statement that juvenile detention was the “least restrictive” option because the judge in this case “explicitly contemplated a number of less restrictive options.”

The appellate court found that this requirement amounted to a judge reciting “magic words,” but a judge could still achieve the purpose of making this direct statement by evaluating other less restrictive options in the court record.

The 2019 ruling conflicts with two other rulings on this question from two separate appellate court decisions in juvenile cases from 2016 and 2014.

In those two decisions, both the <a href="https://courts.illinois.gov/Opinions/AppellateCourt/2014/1stDistrict/1130241.pdf">1st District</a> and <a href="https://courts.illinois.gov/Opinions/AppellateCourt/2016/2ndDistrict/2140486.pdf">2nd District</a> appellate courts found the language in the Illinois Juvenile Court Act requires a judge to make an explicit verbal or written finding that detention in a juvenile facility is the least restrictive sentence.

In the 2019 ruling, the appellate court found that the case before them was different from the decisions in 2014 and 2016 because the judges in those two cases did not consider less restrictive sentencing options.

<strong>MARIJUANA REINVESTMENT GRANTS:</strong> The state announced Thursday, Jan. 21, that it has awarded $31.5 million in grants to 81 community organizations around Illinois to help fund legal services for low-income residents, youth development, violence prevention and economic development in areas hardest hit by the war on drugs.

The Restore, Reinvest and Renew, or “R3” grants are funded with a portion of the state’s revenue from sales of adult-use marijuana, and they were a key element of the 2019 bill that legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois.

The <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/ilcs3.asp?ActID=3992&ChapterID=35">Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act</a> went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Under that law, the state levies an excise tax of 10 percent of the purchase price of marijuana with a THC content of 35 percent or less. Marijuana with THC levels higher than that is taxed at 25 percent of the purchase price while cannabis-infused products are taxed at 10 percent.

The law also provides that 25 percent of that revenue be used to fund grants in communities that have suffered from economic disinvestment, violence, and the severe and disproportionate damage caused by the war on drugs, which are largely low-income communities of color.

Officials said the grants announced Thursday, Jan. 21, were funded with revenues from the first month of legalized sales through the present. The deadline for submitting applications for the first round of grants was in July. Applications were submitted through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, which was also responsible for identifying communities that were eligible.

Prairie State Legal Services, which provides services in northern and parts of central Illinois, was awarded four grants totaling just over $1 million to provide civil legal aid, while Land of Lincoln Legal Services, which operates in central and southern Illinois, was awarded three grants totaling just over $230,000.

Several of the grants also went to agencies that provide re-entry services for state prison inmates being released back into the community. Among those was a $228,702 grant to Lutheran Social Services in Marion.

The largest single grant announced Thursday, $2.5 million, was awarded to the Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative to provide a combination of youth development, economic development and violence prevention services on Chicago’s mid-south side.

<strong>GRADUATION STANDARDS:</strong> New high school graduation requirements that were part of an omnibus education bill passed during the lame duck session are drawing criticism from some members of the Illinois State Board of Education.

Those new requirements were included in <a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/101/HB/10100HB2170sam003.htm">House Bill 2170, Amendment 3</a>, which was introduced by Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood. They include the addition of two years of foreign language classes and two years of laboratory science instead of just science courses.

“And so, the message this sends to me is that somebody has decided that two years of a foreign language class are more important than art, more important than music, more important than career and technical education courses, in a school day that is already so full and so very limited with time,” ISBE member Susie Morrison, of Carlinville, said during a virtual board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Morrison also noted that foreign language is also an area where there is a significant shortage of teachers in Illinois, and she predicted that many districts will have a hard time finding qualified staff to meet the requirements.

The legislation, which Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign, will establish the laboratory science requirement for students entering ninth grade during the 2024-2025 school year. The foreign language requirement is scheduled to take effect for students entering ninth grade for the 2028-2029 school year.

However, lawmakers have said the target date for the foreign language requirement was a drafting error in the bill and there will likely be a follow-up bill in the current legislative session to move that date up.

<strong>CRITICS OF DECOUPLING BILL:</strong> While Gov. JB Pritzker has said he’s confident a bill decoupling the state and federal tax code will come up for a vote in the upcoming regular session, Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the impact the bill would have on small business owners, potentially affecting 440,000 taxpayers statewide.

Some Republicans, who have called the bill a “tax hike,” are also questioning whether there is enough time to pass substantial changes to the tax code, with tax season only a few weeks away. The bill, which failed in the lame duck session, would keep tax collection rates level from a year ago instead ofallowing businesses to take advantage of tax savings allowed in the federal CARES Act. Not making the change would lead to a loss of $500 million to $1 billion in state tax revenue from a year ago.

Rep. Steve Reick, R-Harvard, said at a Friday, Jan. 22, news conference the clock is running out for the Legislature to pass this bill, especially since the state Senate on Thursday canceled its planned session beginning Jan. 26. The House is scheduled to meet the week of Feb. 2, and both the House and Senate are set to meet the week of Feb. 9.

“We're looking at the middle to end of February before any of this can be can be laid to rest,” Reick said Friday during a Zoom news conference.

A spokesperson for the Department of Revenue, in an email, said it’s “optimal” to pass decoupling legislation before the start of the tax filing season because taxpayers have not yet filed returns.

“The 2020 tax filing season will not open until February 12, but the opening of the season does not preclude passage of legislation after that date,” DOR spokesperson Terry Horstman wrote.

Reick said the General Assembly can find ways to reduce the deficit by cutting spending, rather than increasing taxes on small businesses that are already hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we if we looked at every department, we could find areas to cut,” Reick said, adding that he’s still interested in the data from Pritzker’s request in September 2020 when he asked his agency heads to each reduce spending by 5 percent.

Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, said he opposes raising taxes until the Legislature can curtail spending.

“And when you obligate yourself to spend more money while you're already facing a very large deficit, I don't think anybody is demonstrating any appetite for fiscal responsibility at this point,” Marron said during the news conference. “I'm not even willing to discuss tax increases until somebody actually acts like they want to approach the budget with some kind of constraint.”

During the news conference, Reick, Marron and Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, also criticized the governor and the Department of Revenue for not bringing the bill forward immediately after the CARES Act made those changes to the federal tax provisions in March.

<em>Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.</em>