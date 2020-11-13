Former KCC president Weber dies

Dr. Jerry Weber left a lasting legacy with Kankakee Community College.

KCC is a regional leader in sustainability programs, thanks in large part to the work of Weber, who served as its president from 2001-09.

Weber, 70, of Grayslake, died on Wednesday after a short battle with cancer.

“He was a very bright, intelligent guy,” said Larry Hufman, who preceded Weber as KCC president. “He was always thinking about ways to improve college programs. He was especially interested in the environment and green programs what’s now referred to as sustainability.”

KCC has become a leader in its programs for solar and wind energy thanks to the work of Weber.

“He has to be given the accolades for its renewal energy programs that the college now has,” said John Avendano, who was KCC president from 2009-19. “It was implemented under my tenure, but it was something that he started for KCC.”

Avendano, who is now the president of Florida State College at Jacksonville, said Weber did a lot for the state of Illinois for sustainability programs.

“I think my colleagues would agree that he was the dean of presidents when it came to sustainability,” Avendano said. “He was the one who got the seed started and got the grants. He was the founder of IGEN, the Illinois Green Economy Network. He made that happen for all the community colleges in Illinois.

“He was the champion of all things sustainability.”

While as president of KCC, Weber expanded what was then the science building and transformed it into the health programs building, and he oversaw a large addition on the northwest and west end of the campus that now houses the art and science programs.

At KCC, Weber lead the college through many successful initiatives and fulfilled several goals set by the board of trustees, including the adoption of Academic Quality Improvement Program as an accreditation and planning vehicle, according to a KCC news release. In 2002, the college completed a community-wide strategic planning process, which resulted in a 20-year master facilities plan for the college.

While Weber was president, the college opened a Satellite Center in Watseka in 2003 and the Education and Employment Center in downtown Kankakee in 2007. The college’s Riverfront Campus in Kankakee opened a Workforce Development Center (2003), an Arts and Sciences facility (2007), and the Health Careers Center for Excellence (2008).

“Dr. Jerry Weber was a catalyst for change and a champion for sustainability,” said KCC president Dr. Michael Boyd. “Jerry started the conversation on our campus about sustainability, and our focus on sustainable and renewable energy training is part of the legacy he left here at KCC. After his departure, the college carried on with that priority.

“He and I spent some time together a few weeks ago. Jerry visited campus and he toured the renovated Miner Memorial Library and the new Advanced Technology Education Center, which was built to deliver KCC’s renewable energy curriculum. I could tell how proud he was of ATEC, even though it occurred after his time at KCC had ended. He made a lasting impact on our campus.”

Richard Frey, who was on the board of trustees when Weber was hired as president, said he was a great leader.

“He made us a better institution because of the technology,” he said.

Weber earned a doctorate in higher education administration and a master’s degree in educational measurement and statistics from the University of Iowa. He had two degrees from Northern Illinois University, a master’s degree in linguistics and English literature, and a bachelor’s degree in English.

Avendano said he got to know Weber about 10 to 12 years before coming to KCC.

“He was always forward thinking, forward looking, and a real visionary for the college,” he said. “An intelligent man; I think I could say he was always excited about bringing new things to the forefront.”

Personally, Avendano said Weber was always jovial.

“He was fun to be around,” Avendano said. “He and I got along real well. He was involved in getting me to become president and thought that I would be a good fit. He was a strong leader in the state college system. He was a leader among the college presidents in the state of Illinois.”

Weber left KCC to become president of the College of Lake County in Grayslake where he stayed until 2017. He then became president of Bellevue College in Bellevue, Wash., in June 2017 until he resigned in March of this year.

“It’s shocking to all of us,” Avendano said. “I feel for his wife and family. He will be missed.”