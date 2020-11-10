Republicans continue with calls to subpoena Madigan, others in ComEd bribery scheme

Members of the committee investigating Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct in the ComEd bribery scheme differ on the timeliness of issuing subpoenas.

Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing. But he has been implicated in a deferred prosecution agreement that utility ComEd entered into with federal prosecutors, and in a former ComEd official’s guilty plea in September.

Separate from the ongoing federal investigation, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin petitioned to create a House Special Investigating Committee, which has met twice since its inception months ago. The last hearing in September featured an Exelon official testifying that its subsidiary ComEd paid $1.3 million in bribes over nine years to associates of Madigan in an effort to influence the speaker.

Illinois House Special Investigating Committee Republican member Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, said it’s been more than 40 days since the committee last met. He said it’s beyond time to issue subpoenas for Madigan and others to testify.

“Who we know have relevant and important information that is necessary for our committee to conduct its investigation in a thorough, complete and fair way,” Demmer said.

Republican committee member state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said if the committee is allowed to subpoena testimony from Madigan and others, they could complete their work before the end of the year.

“I think if we were to immediately swing into action and start to get things moving, we could absolutely get this done probably before Christmas time, it’s just a question of will Chris Welch actually allow us to do the work,” Mazzochi said.

Committee Chairman Chris Welch, D-Hillside, said the committee is doing work behind the scenes, including compiling documents from ComEd that he said could be released as early as later this week or next week.

“Secondly, we are in the midst of a global pandemic where it appears that we are in a real second wave,” Welch said.

He had concerns about meeting in person amid COVID-19. As to allegations the Democrats are protecting Madigan, Welch said that’s insulting.

“We’ve done everything that the Republicans have asked us to do since Day 1, just not as fast as they would like,” Welch said. “Because they would like to play politics with it.”

It’s unclear when the committee will next meet. Lawmakers are scheduled back next week for the fall veto session, but with COVID-19 concerns, even that is uncertain.

Representatives also are scheduled to vote on their new speaker when the legislature reconvenes in January.