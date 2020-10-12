VIDEO: Illinois State Police video shows troopers dragged by vehicle

An 8-year-old girl and another rear passenger were able to exit a vehicle just in time before it took off dragging two Illinois State Police officers before hitting a bus terminal.

The driver of the vehicle struggled over a gun which went off, police say.

Video shows one of the officers stayed with the driver urging him to “keep breathing” for more than 10 minutes before an ambulance came.

Illinois State Police on Sunday released dashcam video from the Oct. 7, 2020, traffic stop in Harvey, Illinois.

In a narrative of the incident it released Friday, ISP described the moments four minutes into the traffic stop at 147th Street and Halsted Avenue.

On Wednesday, at 12:28, ISP said it conducted a traffic stop.

“At the request of the Trooper, the female driver, (21-year-old of Chicago, IL) stepped out of the vehicle for further investigation,” ISP said. “A second Trooper who was also on scene was positioned on the passenger side door of the vehicle. At this time, the front seat male passenger (Darren Green Jr, 30-years-old of Harvey, IL) moved into the driver’s seat.”

The video shows the first trooper ducking into the vehicle and says “hey, gun, gun, don’t move.”

The female driver who had exited the vehicle began to walk toward the trooper’s vehicle.

At that time, the backdoor opens as the officer emerges for a moment, and then ducks back into the driver's door repeating “don’t move,” before calling for “emergency assistance.” The vehicle’s tail lights flicker multiple times.

“As the Trooper was attempting to secure the firearm, Green began driving the vehicle,” the ISP narrative said.

Within moments, the video shows two passengers, a woman and a girl, exiting the left side of the vehicle just as it takes off veering left and hitting a bus terminal, dragging the two troopers the entire time. Video shows the 29-year-old woman pulled the 8-year-old girl out of the car before the crash.

“During this time, the firearm discharged, and Green was struck,” ISP said. “Neither Trooper was struck by gunfire nor did any trooper discharge their duty weapon. The other passengers were not injured.”

The video also shows more than eight minutes go by before additional law enforcement arrives.

Multiple ambulances arrive three minutes later.

The unidentified troopers who were dragged were taken to a hospital, treated and released. Green was pronounced dead at the hospital later that morning at around 4:25 a.

Upon releasing the dashcam <a href="https://multimedia.illinois.gov/ioci_vid/Archive/2020/WebpageOnly/ISP/100720-DashCamHarvey/100720-DashCamHarvey.mp4" target="_blank">footage</a> Sunday, ISP said Green’s family was given the opportunity to view the video prior to its release.

“This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by ISP DII and is under review by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office,” ISP said. “Any additional information related to this investigation may be released upon its completion.”