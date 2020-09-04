First-time unemployment claims see slight decrease

The number of Illinois workers filing first-time unemployment claims fell slightly last week, according to a Thursday, Sept. 3 report from the U.S. Department of Labor. During the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 29, the state saw 24,116 people file initial claims for jobless benefits, down from 26,262 the week before.

The number of people receiving continuing unemployment benefits also fell to 555,582, which is 37,723 fewer than the prior week.

An additional 4,433 workers filed first-time claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federally-funded program for gig workers, independent contractors and others who don’t normally qualify for regular unemployment. That was an increase of 264 from the prior week.

There were 118,968 people in Illinois receiving continuing PUA benefits during the week, down 798 from the prior week.