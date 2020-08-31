30 counties now at warning level for COVID-19 resurgence

SPRINGFIELD — Thirty counties in Illinois are at the warning level for a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced as the list more than doubled the number listed at that level two weeks ago.

IDPH issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the counties now on the warning list include Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will and Williamson.

IDPH released that list on Friday, the same day it announced 2,149 new cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours and 20 additional virus-related deaths.

On Sunday, the agency announced 1,992 new confirmed cases and 11 new deaths. That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began in Illinois to 233,355 cases, and 8,019 deaths.

Laboratories in Illinois reported Sunday processing 43,693 tests during the 24-hour period. The statewide rolling seven-day average positivity rate for Aug. 23-29 stands at 4.3 percent.

As of Saturday evening, 1,472 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Statewide

(Last updated Sunday)

New confirmed cases: 1,992

Total cases: 233,355

New deaths: 11

Total deaths: 8,019

Current hospitalizations: 1,472

Patients in ICU: 328

On ventilators: 155

Kankakee County

(Last updated Friday)

New cases: 63

Total cases: 2,245

New deaths: 0

Total deaths: 67

Recoveries:1,525

Active cases: 653

Hospitalizations: 18

Iroquois County

(Last updated Friday)

New cases: 5

Total cases: 293

New deaths: 0

Total deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 1