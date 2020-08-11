$5K grants to help with unpaid rent

The Illinois Housing Development Authority has created a program to support tenants unable to pay their rent due to a coronavirus-related loss of income.

Tenants whose applications are approved for the Emergency Housing Assistance (ERA) Program will receive a one-time grant of $5,000 paid directly to their landlord. The amount must be used to cover missed rent payments beginning March 2020 and prepay rent through December 2020, or until the $5,000 is exhausted, whichever comes first.

Approximately 30,000 tenants are expected to receive funding, according to the IHDA. Applications are now open and will close Friday, Aug. 21. Due to anticipated high volume, the application window may close early, according to the IHDA.

Chosen applicants will be selected through a third-party randomization service, not by a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from the City of Kankakee.

Eligible households must have income under the 80 percent Area Median Income, which for a family of four is $59,700.

Applicants must also have unpaid rent that began on or after March 1, 2020, due to the loss of income related to COVID-19. If approved, payments are wired directly to landlords within 10 business days or 15-20 days if sent by paper check.

To apply, visit www.era.ihda.org and check your eligibility by entering your name, email, ZIP code, and household income. If you are eligible, you must submit your application online and your landlord will also need to complete his or her part of the submission process.

For complete information on how to apply, visit ecda.citykankakee-il.gov. You may also contact Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, which is a community partner for the program, by calling 773-564-9070.

• Your household income before March 1, 2020, was within the allowable limits.

• You suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19.

• You missed a rent payment on or after March 1, 2020, and your landlord is willing to participate.