New COVID-19 cases top 1,000 for second straight day

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the previous 24 hours topped 1,000 for the second straight day while the percentage of tests coming back positive also grew.

That trend continued into Saturday, while Sunday’s reported new cases came in just under the 1,000 mark.

There were 1,317 confirmed new cases reported Friday, the highest single-day total since June 2. On Saturday, 1,195 new cases were recorded and another 954 on Sunday.

Since Friday’s official briefing in which 25 additional virus-related deaths were reported since Thursday, state officials reported another 44 deaths over the weekend. Sunday’s reports bring the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 153,916 confirmed cases, including 7,187 virus-related deaths. In addition, IDPH reported on its website that there have been another 1,132 “probable” cases and 201 deaths that were probably linked to the virus.

Sunday’s official reporting said that within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 32,345 specimens for a total of 1,944,088. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3%, which is still well within the parameters for allowing the state to remain in Phase 4 of the reopening plan.

As of Friday, all regions in Illinois except the central region were still meeting all of the state’s metrics for remaining in Phase 4 of the reopening plan. The central region — which includes Springfield, Quincy, Decatur and the Champaign-Urbana area — was falling short on one of the metrics, growth in hospital admissions over the previous 28 days.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, 1,398 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 321 patients were in the ICU and 139 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

<em>Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.</em>

<strong>Statewide</strong>

Confirmed cases: 153,916

Deaths: 7,187

Hospitalizations: 1,398 hospitalized, including 321 in intensive care unit beds and 139 on ventilators

<strong>Kankakee County </strong>

Confirmed cases: 1,465

Deaths: 63

Recoveries: 1,057

Hospitalizations: 6

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

Confirmed cases: 173

Deaths: 5

Recoveries: 152

Hospitalizations: 0