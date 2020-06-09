Coronavirus rates still on the decline

The state’s coronavirus numbers continued to decline in terms of hospital beds in use by those with COVID-19 and the number of tests that are producing positive results. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said as numbers improve “it gives us some confidence level about trying to open things up even more.”

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 1 through June 7 is 5 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Yeah, I want to bring back indoor dining as much as anybody," Pritzker said. "And again, I'm trying to listen, too. I get that there are others who have allowed 50 percent or 25 percent seating. That's something I want to get to there's no doubt.

"And we think about it every day and again I push on the epidemiologists for the right answers here. The more we can get people back to work, the more we can get back to normal, the better off we are. So again, I'll keep looking at it and keep talking to them and hoping to get the advice at that moment.”

There were 2,496 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of midnight Monday, 713 of which were intensive care unit beds. There were 443 people on ventilators with COVID-19. All numbers show a significant decrease from the highs of April and May and a continued down trend.

There were 658 new cases of the virus confirmed Monday (bringing the total to 128,415) among 16,099 tests results reported over the previous 24 hours. There were 23 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, bringing total fatalities to 5,924 in Illinois.

<em>Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.</em>

60401: 38

60468: 34

60901: 555

60913: 6

60914: 167

60915: 65

60922: 12

60940: 7

60941: 6

60950: 96

60954: 31

60958: 22

60964: 32

— Illinois Department of Public Health