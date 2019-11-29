Strong holiday spending expected to continue for Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday

A strong economy and low unemployment could help make this a record-setting holiday shopping season.

The unofficial kickoff to holiday shopping started with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It is expected to continue through Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, a day designated for giving back to nonprofit groups.

The push for online shopping started around 14 years ago.

The National Retail Federation coined the term “Cyber Monday.” The National Retail Federation said it expects 68.7 million people to be online nationwide taking advantage of online deals Monday. Cyber Monday shopping is expected to be the second busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday shopping kickoff. Black Friday is the busiest shopping day.

The National Retail Federation expects online and other non-store sales to increase between 11 percent and 14 percent this year compared to last year.

The total amount of money that will be spent on Monday is expected to be between $162.6 billion and $166.9 billion. That’s up from $146.5 billion last year.

Best Buy spokesman Matthew Smith said Cyber Monday is a good time for customers to find deals online. He said there are some advantages to shopping online.

“Often time, the fastest way to get your orders is to take advantage of free in-store pickup,” Smith said. “Most of those will be ready within an hour.”

In addition to shopping for others and yourself, Giving Tuesday has become the final day of the start of the holiday shopping season. Giving Tuesday provides an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to get in on the action.

Katrina Fuchs, president GiGi’s Playhouse of Central Illinois, said Giving Tuesday is important to the nonprofit organization.

“Because all of our programs are free, we rely heavily on donations,” she said.

GiGi’s Playhouse Central Illinois “provides pop-up programming to serve individuals with Down syndrome and their families in deep urban or less densely populated areas where a physical brick and mortar location may not be feasible,” according to the organization’s website. There are GiGi’s Playhouse locations across most of Illinois, including the Quad-Cities, Rockford and several in the Chicago area.

Fuchs said GiGi’s Playhouse of Central Illinois plans a “big push” for Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday started in 2012. Earlier this year, Giving Tuesday became its own organization.