News briefs from state capitol

Food insecurity persists in Illinois

A new report indicates Illinois is doing better than the rest of the country when it comes to food insecurity.

The annual study from Feeding America says just less than 11 percent of the state’s population struggle to afford nutritious meals on a regular basis.

That compares to the national average of 12.5 percent. North Dakota has the lowest rate in the county at about 7 percent, and Mississippi has the highest at nearly 20 percent.Illinois is among most fun states in the U.S.

Illinois is among the most fun states in the country.

Coming in at No. 11, the Land of Lincoln ranked high for performance arts, restaurants and fitness centers per capita, according to consumer finance website WalletHub.

Illinois ranked No. 30 for casinos per capita, but that could change with a pending law to create six new casinos along with other gambling expansion measures.

Neighboring Missouri ranked No. 12 overall.— The Center Square