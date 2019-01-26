Democrats call for ban on assault weapons in Illinois

Illinois Democrats have introduced an ambitious gun control bill that would ban the sale or unregistered possession of dozens of firearms labeled as assault weapons.

Deerfield Sen. Julie Morrison introduced Senate Bill 107 on Wednesday. It would prohibit a range of rifles, pistols and shotguns and require every such weapon in the state to be registered with the Illinois State Police. Owners would pay a $25 fee for that registration. A person found in possession of one of the prohibited weapons without registration could face a Class 3 felony, which carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a $25,000 fine.

Morrison wasn’t immediately available for comment on her legislation.

Illinois State Rifle Association President Richard Pearson said he wasn’t surprised Democrats would use their new supermajorities in the General Assembly and a cooperative governor’s office to push for a ban.

“This bill overreaches. It bans common firearms,” he said. “It’s not really about crime. It’s about taking firearms away from law-abiding people.”

Pearson said the association would challenge the law in court if it’s passed.

The bill includes a provision for punishment of up to three years in prison for owning any type of assault weapon attachment. It would only allow a person passing through the state with one of the named firearms 24 hours before they would have to leave with it, lest they be arrested on felony charges.

Illinois reported 1,490 gun deaths in 2017, the most recent year available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.