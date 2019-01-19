Should Illinois politicians resign before they run for another office?

Some states keep local politicians from running for a new office while holding another by requiring elected officials to resign their current seat before filing to run for the next one.

Without such laws, Illinois often sees political “window shopping.” But there may be value in not having a resign-to-run restriction, according to some experts.

Five states and some cities have resign-to-run laws that bar what Illinoisans saw when Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced her candidacy for Chicago mayor just days after winning re-election as comptroller. She took criticism for coming off as an opportunist.

“We like Mendoza and her approach. But we don’t like being double-crossed,” said an editorial for Lee Enterprises newspapers. “It’s not a good look.”

Her campaign wasn’t available to comment.

Florida lawmaker Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, ushered in a law that extended Florida’s resign-to-run law to people running for a number of federal positions as well. He said candidates have a bad habit of legislating for their next office, not their current one.

“You would end up, depending on the position you were in, playing more politics in the decisions you make,” he said. “Ultimately, I think it’s about the voters.”

Supporters of resign-to-run laws say they guard against political opportunism and prevent a local official from boosting their profile locally with a run for higher office.

“We have so many politicians at the federal level that run for president every year, bow out and they’re still sitting there as senators or congressmen,” Hutson said. “It’s silly.”

Regional Transportation Authority Director Kirk Dillard was an Illinois state senator when he ran for governor in 2014.

The Chicago Republican said the timing of the two election cycles was against Mendoza. He said he doesn’t support resign-to-run requirements.

“I leave it up to the voters to decide whether they have problems with somebody running simultaneously for an office when they’re a current officeholder,” he said. “Cell phones today allow you to really have a mobile office wherever you are.”

Resign-to-run laws, Dillard said, can keep the best candidates from running for office. He said the task for Mendoza to hold a statewide office while running in a competitive mayoral race is a monumental challenge.

“Susana Mendoza, obviously, is a ball of energy,” he said. “Even still, it’s hard to be a constitutional officer and run for mayor.”

Mendoza told “Chicago Tonight” that it’s a common occurrence and she was more than capable of maintaining her office and running for mayor simultaneously.

“We know how to get things done as women,” she said. “Women, frankly, know how to chew gum, walk and blow bubbles at the same time.”

State and U.S. Senators often run for election in cycles that mismatch their own.

Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, ran for governor while maintaining his Senate seat.

Jim Oberweis, R-Sugar Grove, challenged U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin as a sitting state Senator. He relied on his staff to field and solve many constituent issues, often as they do now.

“I will be honest with you, it wasn’t a serious problem,” he said. “I’ve had two exceptional aides in Kim Murphy and Erica Bridges and they’re unbelievable at solving constituent problems.”

State Sen. Daniel Biss resigned his seat to run in the Democratic Primary for Illinois governor, losing to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Dillard said he considered it important to never miss a Senate vote during his candidacy for governor.

Then U.S. Sen. Barack Obama’s attendance tailed off in the months after his January 2007 announcement of his candidacy for president, as did Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.