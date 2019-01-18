Illinois’ gubernatorial race sets national spending record

Illinois’ 2018 gubernatorial race broke a national spending record, according to the newly launched Center for Illinois Politics, and it might reshape the state’s Democratic Party.

The Center’s editor, Kerry Lester, said Illinois’ total spending was $280.21 million, slightly more than California’s 2010 gubernatorial race of $280 million.

Leading Illinois’ historic spending was Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who used $173 million of his own money. That makes Pritzker, whose net worth is estimated at $3.2 billion, the richest elected official in the country.

“It completely changes the game and particularly within the Democratic Party because longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan always controlled the purse strings of the Democratic Party [of Illinois] and was able to give money to this candidate and that candidate. And now Pritzker is bringing in so much of his own funds, I think really puts the power in his hands,” Lester said.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner also was a big spender, starting the trend in Illinois by self-financing his successful Republican bid for governor in 2014 with tens of millions of dollars. In the 2018 race, Rauner spent $78.6 million.

Voters should be aware of this kind of spending, especially at these levels, Lester said.

“Money really talks and it influences what they’re hearing in the race and some of these candidates obviously have far more clout in getting the message across than others,” Lester said.

State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, said he believes in free speech, but such spending is not reasonable.

“You know, a guy puts in over $170 million, Rauner puts in more than $100 million, it’s ridiculous obviously,” McSweeney said.

McSweeney filed House Bill 290 that would limit candidates to $5 million to fund their own campaign. He said he believes the bill, if passed, would withstand a court challenge.

Lester said McSweeney’s bill and other measures previously debated about campaign spending, such as public financing for candidates, might signal that lawmakers at the statehouse could be gearing up again for a debate on campaign financing.

Other candidates from the Democratic Party also were big spenders. Daniel Biss spent $7.3 million. Chris Kennedy spent $6.9 million.

Jeanne Ives spent $4.3 million in the Republican primary against Rauner and narrowly lost to the self-financed incumbent.

Sam McCann, who ran in the Conservative Party he formed, spent $4.5 million. Libertarian Kash Jackson spent the least of all the candidates, expending $23,972 in the contest.