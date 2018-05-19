Coverage of Polish president's visit coming Monday

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the Illinois National Guard in Kankakee on Friday night to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National Guard’s partnership with Poland.

Duda’s appearance occurred at the Illinois National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility 2, 3200 S. Justice Way. The ceremony also included Brig. Gen. Mark Jackson, of the Illinois National Guard; members of the Guard; and Polish armed forces.

