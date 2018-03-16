Your $5 NCAA pool is illegal, but could help change state law

Your office's $5 NCAA pool is technically illegal. And that's one reason why sports betting supporters hope to be able to change Illinois' laws.

Gambling experts say people will bet $10 billion on the NCAA basketball tournament this month, almost all of it illegally.

A good chunk of that betting comes $5 at a time in offices, at taverns and among friends who fill out brackets.

State Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Harvey, said that so many people wanting to bet on the games shows the need to legalize sports betting in the state.

"I think that makes the case that (sports betting) should be legal," Harris said Wednesday from his statehouse office. "When you have so many people wagering that type of money, why shouldn't the government make money (from) it."

Sports betting in most states is banned by federal law.

A 1991 law said that any state that didn't already have sport gambling couldn't approve it after the fact.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide this spring if that law can stand.

Harris has a plan already on file to legalize sports gambling in Illinois, if the Supreme Court allows it.

Harris said opening up sports books would bring in new money to Illinois, although not necessarily new gamblers.

"Everyone for the most part knows that this goes on year-in, year-out," Harris said. "Whether you're talking about filling out NCAA brackets, you're talking about picking a winner in the Super Bowl, the World Series, etc."

Untill the law changes, Illinois State Police say sports betting is illegal.

"The State Police's Gaming Enforcement will be out looking for sports betting at licensed gaming locations throughout the state during the NCAA bracket period," Lt. Matt Boerwinkle with the state police said in an email. "Sports betting is illegal in the state of Illinois and is not tolerated by the ISP."