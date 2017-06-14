Pantries provide plenty of summer food options

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program also exists in Iroquois County to serve summer meals to school children 18 years and younger. The Watseka Schools (Iroquois County CUSD No. 9) offers meals at two of its schools.

Breakfast is being served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday through June 29 at Nettie Davis School, 495 N. Fourth St., Watseka. Students should enter through the main door off Fourth Street.

Breakfast also is being served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday through June 29 at Glenn Raymond School, 101 E. Mulberry St. Students should enter through the east door off the black top.

The Summer Food Service Program is available to all children without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or handicap. For more information for the Summer Meals at Watseka, call Jeanine Clifton at 815-432-3891.

<strong>FOOD PANTRIES</strong>

In addition, the Martinton Food Pantry is doing its part to help get food to the hungry in Iroquois Country. The Martinton Food Pantry opened in September 2011 to serve the area, and it has been growing ever since.

"We have changed so much since 2011," said Carla Prizy, director of the pantry. "At the beginning of May 2017 we opened up to all of Iroquois County. We're serving three times as many people from when we opened."

The Martinton Food Pantry is open from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It also moved from its location at the Martinton Church of Christ to the former St. Martin Catholic Church Parish Hall, which closed a year ago, at 213 Thomas St. in Martinton.

"Our food pantry serves every week," Prizy said. "There's a pantry in Sheldon that's open once a week as well."

The Sheldon Food Pantry is in the ABRA building, 107 N. Fourth St., and is open from 9 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

Prizy said the lack of a daily summer meals program for children in Iroquois County outside of Watseka is because it's hard to get those in need from the tiny towns in Iroquois County to a central location. Again, that's because of the lack of volunteers.

"If you live in Cissna Park or Beaverville for example, you would need a volunteer in each single town to provide a place in the town for children to eat at," she said.

• The Watseka Area Food Pantry, operated by the First United Methodist Church at 301 S. Fourth St. in Watseka is open Monday through Friday for one hour a day by appointment only. Call the church at 815-432-0122 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to set up a time.

• The Clifton Area Food Pantry is at the Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Maple St. in Clifton. It's open from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first four Wednesdays of each month.

"We serve people that live in the Central School District, Chebanse, Clifton and Ashkum," said Diana Bowers, vice chairman of the Clifton Area Food Pantry. Only families living in those communities can be served by the pantry, and they must meet poverty level guidelines established by the federal government.

• G.O.D.'s Food Pantry, 116 N. Thomas St., Gilman serves Gilman, Onarga, Danforth, Crescent City and Thawville. It's open 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month.

For more information, visit the Eastern Illinois Foodbank's website at eifoodbankorg.presencehost.net, and click on the tab, find Help, at the top of the page and then select Iroquois County.

Prizy said the Martinton Food Pantry opened to all of Iroquois County after the God's Little Food Pantry in Watseka closed on April 30, due to a lack of funding and volunteers, creating a need.

"There was a huge hit for the county," Prizy said. "They served over 200 people every week. Half of the people it served, walked there."

Data compiled by the state show a large percentage of Iroquois Country students are eligible to receive free or reduced lunch. School districts in Iroquois County with percentage of students eligible to receive free or reduced lunches include:

• 41 percent — Central CUSD 4 (Ashkum, Clifton)

• 40 percent — Crescent City Grade School (K-8)

• 40 percent — Crescent Iroquois CUSD 249

• 46 percent — Donovan Elementary

• 36 percent — Donovan Junior High

• 42 percent — Donovan High School

• 61 percent — Iroquois County CUSD 9 (Watseka schools)

• 61 percent — Iroquois West Elementary

• 56 percent — Iroquois West (Grades 4-5)

• 55 percent — Iroquois West High School