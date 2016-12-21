More than 4.5M people to travel through O'Hare, Midway

CHICAGO — More than 4.5 million people are expected to travel through Chicago's two international airports during the holiday travel period.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that passenger volume at O'Hare and Midway international airports is expected to be higher than last year.

The department anticipates more than 3.4 million passengers will travel through O'Hare between Tuesday and Jan. 6. That's a 5 percent increase over a comparable time frame in 2015.

Airlines at Midway expect more than 1.1 million passengers, for a year-to-year increase of about 2 percent.

The busiest day at both airports is expected to be Friday.

Commissioner Ginger S. Evans said the city is "very excited to host so many guests during the Christmas and New Year's holidays."