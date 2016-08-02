Corn, soybean crops in good shape

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said above-average rainfall kept most of Illinois' corn and soybean crops in good condition despite last week's extreme heat.

High humidity and rain, however, did hamper efforts to bale hay.

In its weekly crop report, the department said the average temperature statewide was about 80 degrees, which is 3.6 degrees above normal. Rain averaged just more than 2 inches across the state. That's an inch above normal.

There were four days suitable for fieldwork during the week.

Fifty-eight percent of both the corn and soybean crops were rated in good condition.