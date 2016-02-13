Illinois roads could benefit from potential $84.7M windfall

Illinois transportation planners are awaiting details of how they could use a potential multimillion windfall for the state.

A spending bill approved by Congress in late 2015 contains a clause allowing unused transportation earmarks to be dispensed to states for related work. The earmarks must be more than 10 years old and less than 10 percent of the total must have been spent or obligated.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials has determined the total amount of cash available could be nearly $2.2 billion. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reported Illinois could receive $84.7 million.

The transportation association's chief operating officer said restrictions will be placed on how and where states can spend the money.