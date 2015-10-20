Rock Island man wants judge to reconsider his sentence

A Rock Island man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend wants a judge to reconsider his 45-year sentence.

Attorneys for Timothy J. McVay filed a motion Monday calling the sentence excessive. The 40-year-old McVay was convicted in July of first-degree murder and concealment in the death of 29-year-old Carrie Olson, 29, of Davenport, Iowa.

Prosecutors at McVay's bench trial argued that McVay killed Olson in his home in late December 2013, placed her body in the trunk of her car and dumped her body in a wooded area near Hastings, Minnesota.

Although an exact cause of death never has been determined, prosecutors suggested that Olson was suffocated.

At his sentencing hearing, McVay denied killing Olson.