Charles Ray's aluminum sculpture on display at Art Institute

CHICAGO — The first major exhibition of Charles Ray's work opens at the Art Institute of Chicago this week.

"Charles Ray: Sculpture, 1997-2014," features 18 works of the Chicago-born sculptor. It opens Friday on the second floor of the Modern Wing.

It will run until Oct. 4 in its only U.S. showing.

Four of the works — "Horse and Rider," ''Huck and Jim," ''Dog," and "Girl on Pony" — have never before been exhibited.

James Rondeau is the Art Institute's Dittmer Chair and Curator of Contemporary Art. He said Ray is recognized as one of the most important sculptors of this era.

Ray's recent use of solid, machined aluminum and stainless steel is new to the history of art.