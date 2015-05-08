Program highlighting section of Michigan Avenue begins again

CHICAGO — A project meant to throw a spotlight on a sometimes less-heralded stretch of Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue is heading into a second full summer.

The "2nd Fridays" program attempts to draw more foot traffic to Michigan Avenue from the Chicago River south to Roosevelt Road.

To do that, the Chicago Cultural Mile Association works with cultural establishments and businesses to provide free or discounted entertainment on the second Friday of each month.

Among the events taking part on the 2nd Friday in May is Finnish conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen. He'll lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in performances of Debussy and Ravel.

The Scottish Ballet is performing at the Harris Theatre on Friday and a jazz group, The Rob Clearfield Trio, is at a roof-top club called The Cliff Dwellers.