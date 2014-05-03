Should Illinois cities be able to file for bankruptcy? Mayors across state facing big budget problems

Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey said Wednesday that Illinois towns and cities would be in a better position to face their public safety pension obligations if they had the ability to file for bankruptcy.

The statement came during a downstate and suburban mayors' news conference held in Illinois' state capitol regarding the plight of funding pensions.

Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein, who did not attend the news conference, said public safety pension commitments are strangling taxpayers. Kankakee's 2013-14 pension commitment was $2.2 million for firefighters and $2.1 million for police.

Those figures are dictated by an actuary, Epstein noted.

"How much more can taxpayers take?" Epstein asked. "In the past 10 years the city has tripled its pension funding." And, she noted, the funds are far from being fully funded.

"We can no longer afford the types of pensions that are in place."

That statement is gaining momentum across Illinois.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore expressed concern that the current system may not be sustainable.

"I don't know how communities and other entities that are dealing with these fire and police pensions can keep going with that year and year, with the guaranteed increases that are built into those pension plans," Schore said. "... I just wonder if those police and fire pensions could get to the point where they're a little more like what the private sector does."

Morrissey said if the state doesn't give authorization to go to bankruptcy court, that action can't be taken.

"Without that … cities are simply left with no recourse when dealing with collective bargaining … in police and fire pensions. So what we end up being is boxed in. … Frankly I wish we could appeal directly to a bankruptcy court, I think it would give us more leverage to get deals done," Morrissey said.

The mayors generally shared their concerns that skyrocketing public safety pension costs facing municipalities would continue to threaten local budgets, lead to higher taxes, cuts in services and even layoffs.

"Soaring pension costs aren't just a Chicago issue or a state issue. The fire and police pension systems are suffocating the budgets of every town, village and city in Illinois," said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis.

"Mayors from across the state are here to help our constituents understand that there are currently legislators who are providing caviar and Champagne pensions and using our city credit cards to pay the tab," he added.

Pat Devaney, President of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, disputes much of what the mayors said.

"There are zero facts to supports these assertions," he said. "We have conducted an independent analysis of the 292 funds and many are healthy. Some are struggling because mayors have underfunded them and have not met their obligations. Given the fact that they haven't managed budgets adequately, it is extremely irresponsible to ask the General Assembly to reduce their obligations or even try to become a deadbeat and get out from under them. That's certainly not good public policy."