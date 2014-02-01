Police object to fraction of gun-carry permits

CHICAGO — Police across Illinois have objected to just 236 applications from people seeking to carry concealed weapons out of 33,631 submitted to the state police.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that a state licensing board will consider objections within 30 days of a police department filing one. The board has a former judge, two former prosecutors, three former FBI agents and a psychiatry professor.

"We're probably looking at some permits being issued after the first couple weeks in March," Illinois State Police spokeswoman Monique Bond said. "It's a possibility."

More than 60 percent of the objections came from Cook County police agencies -- 152 in total. Concealed carry applications from the county totaled 7,974.

Will County also was second in concealed carry applications filed, with 2471. It also was second in objections, with 31. One was filed from Grundy County; none the Daily Journal area counties of Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford and Livingston.

The Sun-Times reported that the highest numbers of concealed carry permit applications per 10,000 population were from 10 southern Illinois counties, ranging from 93 to 64. Grundy County was shown at more than 50 per 10,000; Ford County at 41-50 and other area countries at 31-40.

With the 33,631 concealed carry applications filed, the state was slightly ahead of pace to meet state police estimates that 400,000 would seek the permits this year.

The Cook County Sheriff's office filed the most in the state with 120.

The Chicago Police Department has only filed seven. "The process for reviewing applications is rightly time-consuming and requires multiple levels of hand entry into various CPD databases," Chicago police spokesman Adam Collins said. "We are prioritizing reviews by the application due date and more than 96 percent of the applications remain in our 30-day window for review."

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart has assigned 25 employees to screen concealed carry applications filed by anyone who has lived in Cook County during the past decade. They scan for arrests for gun- or gang-related crimes or violent offenses, along with any history of domestic violence or mental illness.

Dart spokesman Frank Bilecki said the office has identified a total of 360 applications to which it plans to object.

The licensing board must report to the governor and General Assembly on the number of objections it receives and the reason for any denied license.

Illinois was the nation's last state to adopt a law allowing the public possession of concealed weapons when it was approved last summer in response to a federal court order. Applicants must pay a $150 fee and take 16 hours of training — most in the nation.