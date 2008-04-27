Son of deported immigration rights activist back in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) -- A nine-year-old boy who lived at a Chicago church with his mother for a year as she sought to avoid deportation is back in town.

Saul Arellano (sah-OOL' ah-ray-AH'-noh) has been living in Mexico with his mother, Elvira (el-VEE'-ruh), since she was deported last year.

The pair lived inside Adalberto United Methodist Church on Chicago's West Side. Elvira Arellano, who was in the country illegally, was deported shortly after she left the church and traveled to Los Angeles.

Saul Arellano was born in the United States and is a citizen. He returned to the church Sunday for a special service and is scheduled to participate in the May First march for immigrant rights.

His mother says she sent him to represent all families separated because of U.S. immigration law.