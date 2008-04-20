Coffee urn is gift to Lincoln museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- A coffee urn given as a wedding present by Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln has been donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Beginning Monday, the silver-plate coffee urn will be on display at the museum in Springfield.

The donation was made by a descendent of the groom, a young lawyer named Christopher Columbus Brown.

Abraham Lincoln had given Brown his examination for admission to the Illinois bar in 1856, three years before the man's wedding to Elizabeth Stuart.

The museum's experts say the 17-inch coffee urn is Rococo revival, a style that would have appealed to Mary Todd Lincoln, whose tastes included French decor.

