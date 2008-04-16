Charges filed against woman in puppy mill case

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- Prosecutors in Will County have filed 14 misdemeanor counts against a Peotone woman accused of running a puppy mill where police rescued 49 dogs last month.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that 35-year-old Nikima L. Wright was charged with failing to provide humane animal care and treatment.

On March 1st officers took the 49 dogs from Wright's property, where they said they found animals kept in crowded cages. Some of the animals were emaciated and had open sores. The dogs were taken to a Tinley Park animal shelter for care.

If found guilty of the charges, Wright could face up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,500. She is scheduled to appear in Will County court on May 2.