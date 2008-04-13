Man who allegedly used library computer for identity theft pleads guilty

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) -- A man who caught the eye of a suspicious librarian in Collinsville has pleaded guilty to possession of unauthorized devices, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Federal officials in East St. Louis say 28-year-old Jason David Lingo of Granite City admitted Friday he purchased 131 credit card numbers last year and used a Collinsville Public Library's computer to purchase merchandise with 20 stolen cards.

After receiving the merchandise, Lingo would sell or pawn the items.

On Dec. 11, the librarian became suspicious because Lingo used different names and credit card numbers to make purchases over the Internet. She called Collinsville Police, who arrested him.