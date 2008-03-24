Two suburban Chicago men allegedly set off dynamite at Florida hotel

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) -- Two 21-year-olds from the Chicago suburbs face felony charges in Florida after they and another 21-year-old allegedly set off a quarter stick of dynamite at a hotel in Daytona Beach Shores during spring break last week.

Timothy Becktel of La Grange and Michael Bolt of La Grange Park, along with Christopher Romano of Dayton, Ohio, have posted bond and have been released.

Police say the explosion early Friday morning blew glass, twisted metal and other debris 100 feet and shattered three hurricane-proof tempered glass windows.

Witnesses said the explosion occurred on a second-floor sun deck at the hotel.