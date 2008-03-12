ComEd to raise electric rates by more than 2 percent in June

CHICAGO (AP) — ComEd says it will raise electric rates an average of 2.5 percent this summer.

The company says the price increase that begins in June is necessary because of rising energy prices and a change to its procurement policies.

The increase means the average customer will pay an extra $2 on a $75 monthly electric bill.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the rate hike Tuesday.

ComEd provides electricity to about 3.8 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. It’s a subsidiary of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation.

A spokesman for Ameren Corporation says state regulators haven’t approved a similar increase for that company, which provides electricity in central and southern Illinois.