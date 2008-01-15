Lotto jackpot grows to $7.5 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- There has been another rollover in the jackpot for the Illinois State Lottery's Lotto game -- to $7.5 million.

The rollover occurred because no player matched all six winning numbers from Monday night's $7 million drawing. The next Lotto drawing will be Wednesday night.

Although there was no grand prize winner, 19 players matched five of the six winning numbers -- good for second prizes of $857.50 apiece. Another 933 players matched four of the six and will receive third prizes of $31.50 apiece.

The winning numbers from Monday night's drawing were: one, 19, 23, 29, 31 and 34.