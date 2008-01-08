Chicago official accused of shoplifting

CHICAGO (AP) -- An investigator who works for a City of Chicago department that looks into misconduct by city workers has been charged with shoplifting.

Tracy Buckley is an assistant chief investigator for Inspector General David Hoffman.

Chicago police say Buckley was charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly trying to steal about $100 worth of merchandise Saturday from a Whole Foods Market on the city's North Side.

Hoffman said Monday his department has begun an inquiry into the matter.

Buckley, who has been working for the inspector general's office since 1994, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Attempts to reach Buckley for comment were unsuccessful Monday.