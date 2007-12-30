Illinois native helps out at fire station as way of giving thanks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A potentially fatal accident has inspired one University of Wisconsin-Madison student to pursue a career as a firefighter and paramedic.

Bill Schrack spent Saturday scrubbing floors, cleaning the bathroom and washing dishes at Fire Station No. 1. It was his way of thanking the rescue workers who saved his life.

Schrack, 20, of Barrington, Ill., was hurt in a mo-ped accident on July 1. He had been headed home to the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house when his mo-ped hit a dent in the concrete and he vaulted over the handlebars.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Schrack's shoulder hit a railroad tie used as a sidewalk border, and a metal spike pierced his skull.

Two bystanders called 911.

Firefighter and paramedic Dan Williams was one of the people who responded. He said he vividly remembers Schrack lying on the sidewalk, bleeding badly and unresponsive.

"So we knew we had to rock'n'roll with it," he said.

He and a co-worker immobilized Schrack's neck and spine, put a tube down his throat, and pumped air into his lungs.

It may have saved his life. After brain surgery and months of rehabilitation, Schrack's main lingering affects are problems with his short-term memory and ability to choose words.

"He's truly a miracle," said his father, also named Bill Schrack.

Schrack, an economics major, said he plans to work toward a career as a firefighter and paramedic when he returns to UW-Madison next fall for his junior year.

"What they did was a big deal," he said. "I would like to be able to do that for someone else."

He asked for the 24-hour ride along as a way to thank the firefighters and paramedics who have kept in touch with him since the accident.

"We were doubtful that he would see the sunrise, and now, he's going on calls with us," Williams said.

Schrack and his father said they also want to encourage other mo-ped and motorcycle riders to wear helmets.

"If I had a helmet on, I would've gotten up, said, 'Ouch, that hurt,' and been back doing my homework," Schrack said.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj