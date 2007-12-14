Former Illinois corrections director reaches plea agreement on kickback

CHICAGO (AP) -- A former Illinois Corrections Department director who was charged with accepting $50,000 in kickbacks from lobbyists has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Donald Snyder, 52, of Pittsfield pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud under the agreement filed Friday in federal court in Chicago, according to U.S. Attorney's office spokesman Randall Samborn. He was originally charged with five counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

The plea agreement also seeks forfeiture of $50,000 from Snyder, Samborn said. A sentencing date has not been set.

Snyder served as head of the state's prison system from 1999 to early 2003 after being appointed to the post by former Gov. George Ryan. Prosecutors said Snyder accepted the money from representatives of vendors seeking lucrative state contracts during his tenure.

The indictment grew out of the Operation Safe Road investigation of corruption while Ryan was governor and Illinois Secretary of State that led to the convictions of Ryan and dozens of lower state officials, lobbyists, driving instructors and others.

Two lobbyists, John J. Robinson, 59, of Barrington Hills, a former undersheriff of Cook County, and Larry E. Sims, 59, of Pleasant Plains have already pleaded guilty in the case and await sentencing.

Also indicted was Michael J. Mahoney, 63, of Cassopolis, Mich., a former executive with the prison reform group the John Howard Association of Illinois.

Mahoney's attorney has said he will plead not guilty.

A previous indictment said that beginning in 1996, Mahoney, Robinson and an unidentified "Individual A" were hired under the business name of J. Patrick Noll to land contracts for an Illinois-based health care company. Snyder acknowledged in the plea agreement that payments were as high as $20,000.

The company was awarded millions of dollars in contracts to provide health care for state prisons while Snyder was director, officials said.

According to the agreement, Snyder also received a monthly cash kickback from Sims that added up to about $30,000.

Sentencing dates for Robinson and Sims have not been scheduled, Samborn said.