Chicago transit union leaders call off 1-day job walk-off

CHICAGO (AP) -- Union leaders representing Chicago Transit Agency workers say they've called off plans for a one-day job walk-off to give lawmakers more time.

Rick Harris is president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308, and he says the decision was made after leaders met with a group of ministers.

The group, Pastors' United for Change, pressed the labor leaders to reconsider the planned protest, which would have started Sunday night.

Harris says the unions don't want to hurt minority commuters who rely on the CTA.

State lawmakers are struggling to find more money for mass transit. Last month, the CTA board voted to cut 81 bus routes, raise fares to as much as $3.25 and lay off more than 2,000 workers.