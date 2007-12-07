Drew Peterson's defense attorney attracted to case by challenge, publicity

CHICAGO (AP) -- When a former police officer suspected in his wife's disappearance pleaded for legal help on the "Today" show, lawyer Joel Brodsky's first thought was: "What an idiot."

He thought Drew Peterson was foolish to discuss the disappearance on national television. But Brodsky also told his wife: "That would be an interesting case. I could do that case."

Brodsky, who soon began representing Peterson, initially welcomed the publicity, but he now says he got more than he bargained for. In recent weeks, reporters have looked into his own background. He receives hate mail from strangers, and he's besieged with constant interview requests.

Brodsky, who had never handled such a high-profile case, feels these days as if he's trying to derail a freight train on his client's behalf.

"I'm trying to beat back the tide as best I can," he said in an interview at his Michigan Avenue office. "I'm making myself as available as possible, apparently to the detriment of my health because I'm working 20 hours a day."

Drew Peterson was quickly named a suspect in the disappearance of Stacy Peterson, who has not been seen since Oct. 28. And the story has quickly become a media sensation, with news organizations reporting even the smallest developments.

It's all new to Brodsky, who is 50 and has practiced law for 25 years.

"I don't think anything can compare to this," he said.

In 2004, Brodsky and another lawyer left a bigger law firm to go out on their own. His partner, Reem Odeh, is of Palestinian descent and speaks fluent Arabic. Brodsky, born in Chicago, is Jewish; his grandparents escaped from Poland before the Nazi Holocaust.

A painting of the Old City of Jerusalem hangs in the firm's conference room. Brodsky notes that the painting contains architectural symbols of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

He worries the Peterson case is taking a toll on the firm. The interview is interrupted when Odeh needs to speak with him about another case. The message from Odeh is delivered by Brodsky's wife, Elizabeth, who is temporarily helping in the office because of the Peterson onslaught.

Brodsky says the challenge of fighting the tide of public suspicion attracted him to Peterson's situation.

"There has to be a voice out there saying, 'Whoa. Wait a second. Let's look at the facts,"' he said.

In the process, Brodsky has been put under the microscope. A blemish on his career has become fair game in the news coverage, and he answers questions about it with resignation.

In 2004, an Illinois disciplinary board suspended his law license for three months after he signed a dead man's name to close the inactive bank account of a client's estate, public records show. Brodsky signed the dead man's name again to cash a $23,000 check from that account.

But the Illinois Supreme Court agreed with a review board that Brodsky did not commit forgery because he did not intend to defraud anyone.

Brodsky said he was trying to prevent a client's money from being turned over to the state of Illinois. The board believed him and gave him three months' suspension instead of three years.

"I acted probably a little bit too quickly, and without thinking, to protect a client's money," he says.

Attorney Stuart Krauskopf, who represented Brodsky before the state disciplinary board, describes him as "dependable, a man of his word and also very aggressive."

Krauskopf admires Brodsky's efforts to raise questions about the massive investigation that so far has not resulted in any charges.

"The more press that this gets, the more that Mr. Peterson may be seen as victimized," Krauskopf said.

Brodsky insists Peterson is innocent and has given investigators a full account of his whereabouts at the time of his wife's disappearance.

Brodsky said he expects no arrest or charges against Peterson in Stacy Peterson's disappearance, or in the death of Peterson's third wife, Kathleen Savio, whose body was exhumed for another autopsy in the wake of the Stacy Peterson investigation.

Peterson has not been named a suspect in Savio's death. Brodsky stresses that prosecutors have found no evidence of a crime in either case.

Brodsky has clashed with law enforcement himself.

In 2001, a Cook County sheriff's deputy ordered him to get off of a courtroom desk where he was sitting, then wound up shoving him, shackling him to a chair and detaining him for more than five hours, according to a lawsuit Brodsky filed. He claimed the incident violated his civil rights.

Brodsky won a $60,000 settlement from the county.

"My lawyers took a third of that and I got the rest," he said. "Worked out to about $10,000 an hour. That wasn't too bad."

Asked what makes him proud professionally, Brodsky said: "When I'm able to protect people who are innocent and charged with a crime."

He paused to reconsider his answer.

"Innocence is a strange word," he continued. "People who the government can't prove did the crime, or did something bad or committed an offense, and they take them to trial anyway and I win. That's my proudest accomplishment."