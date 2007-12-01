Volunteers brave cold weather to search for Peterson

CHICAGO (AP) -- More than 200 people braved freezing temperatures to scour areas in Chicago's southwestern suburbs Saturday looking for signs of two missing mothers.

But the search for 23-year-old Stacy Peterson and Lisa Stebic, 38, was called off after four hours when snow and sleet thwarted the effort.

"We just hoped that one of our families would have closure today and one of our families might have some answers," said Melanie Greenberg, a cousin of Stebic, who vanished from her Plainfield home in April.

The turnout in suburban Romeoville was the biggest so far in the high-profile Peterson case, which police are investigating as a possible homicide.

Peterson's 53-year-old husband, Drew Peterson, has been named a suspect in the case, although he has denied any involvement in his fourth wife's disappearance and said he believes she ran off with another man.

She was last seen at her Bolingbrook home more than a month ago.

Authorities are also investigating the death of Drew Peterson's third wife, Kathleen Savio. Investigators believe her 2004 drowning death was a murder staged to look like an accident and are awaiting results of a second autopsy after exhuming her body last month.

Peterson has not been named a suspect in Savio's death.

Pamela Bosco, a friend of Stacy Peterson's family, said she was pleased by the volunteers who braved bitter temperatures to search for the women.

"You can see that they just want to do everything they can," she said. "It shows how much people care and how much they're involved in the situation."

On Saturday evening, Illinois State Police released more information on the Peterson case.

On Oct. 29 at around 3:30 a.m. two truck drivers in Bolingbrook were at a truck stop when they were approached by two men, one of whom was believed to be Drew Peterson, Trooper Mark Dorencz said in a statement.

The men asked the truck drivers to "transport a package to an undisclosed location;" after reaching the location, the men would "regain possession of the package and continue transporting it to a location not accessible by semi-trailers," the Saturday statement said.

The statement did not provide details, including what might have been in the package.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing Drew Peterson asked a judge to order investigators to return property seized from the family's home last month.

The items include two cars, 11 guns, iPods, school supplies, computers and nearly two-dozen CDs.

Will County Judge Dan Rozek is to consider the matter Dec. 12.

Attorney Joel Brodsky says Drew Peterson is entitled to his weapons, which were taken from a locked safe Nov. 1.

"He certainly must feel the hate -- or dislike -- out there for him," Brodsky told The (Joliet) Herald-News. "I can understand why he feels safer if he has his weapons with him in the house, at least."