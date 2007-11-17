Nearly 50 students arrested after fight at Chicago high school

CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago police say 49 students have been arrested after a fight broke out at a high school on the city's West Side.

The students are charged with mob action and reckless conduct.

Chicago police spokesman John Mirabelli says the fight started between two groups on the third floor of Crane High School around 10 a.m.

Mirabelli says the principal put the school on lockdown and things were back to normal an hour later. He says one student was hospitalized with a tooth injury.

Chicago Public Schools spokesman Mike Vaughn tells the Chicago Tribune the fight may have resulted from a past incident between two rival gangs.

School disciplinary action is pending.