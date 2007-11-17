Former clown accused of child sex crimes dies after being Tased

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Authorities say a former minister, police officer and clown who was accused of child sex crimes died after a Taser was used to subdue him in jail.

Officials initially said Amon Paul Carlock apparently died Friday from a medical condition.

But the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office later explained that the Springfield man began having problems after a correctional officer Tased him during a struggle.

Carlock was arrested last month on charges of sex tourism and possession of child pornography.

He had several jobs involving contact with kids, including performing as "Klutzo the Clown."

U.S. marshals are investigating. And an autopsy is planned this weekend.

Tasers fire darts that deliver a 50,000-volt shock to immobilize people.

