Authorities to exhume body of officer's ex-wife

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- Authorities probing the disappearance of a police officer's wife received court approval Friday to exhume the body of his previous wife after a coroner said her death was mistakenly ruled an accidental drowning.

The review of Kathleen Savio's death comes as investigators search for Bolingbrook Sgt. Drew Peterson's current wife, Stacy, 23, who was last seen Oct. 28.

A coroner's jury ruled Savio's death in 2004 was an accident, even though there was no water in the bathtub where the 40-year-old's body was found face-down, her hair soaked in blood from a head wound. Investigators theorized the water had drained.

But in a petition the Will County state's attorney filed Friday listing the reasons authorities want to exhume Savio's body, prosecutors said a review of evidence in the case "is consistent with the 'staging' of an accident to conceal a homicide."

Prosecutors said they reviewed photographs of the crime scene and autopsy, the autopsy protocol, and police reports.

"... The one-inch gash in the back of Kathleen Savio's head did not render her unconscious, which would have been necessary for her to accidentally drown in the bathtub," the petition stated.

Will County Circuit Court Judge Daniel J. Rozak signed the petition granting the exhumation Friday. It was not immediately clear when the body would be exhumed.