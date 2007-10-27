Ryan ordered to prison Nov. 7 -- lawyers plead for more time

CHICAGO (AP) -- Former Gov. George Ryan was ordered Friday to start serving his corruption sentence within two weeks while his lawyers fought to keep him out of prison pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"He is a 73-year-old grandfather whose life revolves around his 17 grandchildren," Ryan's lawyers said in an 11-page petition asking a federal appeals court not to force him to surrender Nov. 7 to start his sentence.

The biggest scandal to sweep through Illinois politics in decades appeared headed for its final chapter Friday morning as federal Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer ordered Ryan to start his 6 1/2-year sentence.

Ryan and co-defendant Larry Warner were convicted on corruption charges in April 2006 after a six-month trial before Pallmeyer that ended in chaotic jury deliberations -- including the dismissal of two jurors.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, however, refused in a 2-1 split decision Aug. 21 to overturn their convictions, despite their claims that the jury chaos made a fair trial impossible.

And in a dramatic 6-3 split decision, the appeals court on Thursday refused to grant them a rehearing by all of the court's sitting judges.

Ryan's defense attorney, former Gov. James R. Thompson, now says the only hope for the former governor is an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thompson says that if the appeals court refuses to allow Ryan to remain free on bond he will ask the Supreme Court itself for a bond.

He told reporters Thursday the first step would be to contact Justice John Paul Stevens, a native Chicagoan whose responsibilities on the high court include handling such requests from the Chicago-based 7th Circuit.

Ryan was convicted of steering millions of dollars in state leases and contracts to friends and favored lobbyists in exchange for payoffs ranging from expense-paid trips to a seaside resort in Jamaica to a free golf bag.

He was also convicted of using tax money and state employees to run his political campaigns and covering up bribes paid in exchange for truck drivers licenses when he was Illinois secretary of state. Thousands of dollars in payoff cash ended up in the Citizens for Ryan campaign fund.

Prosecutors on Friday had no comment on Ryan's request for an extension of his bond.

Lawyers said Thursday that the Supreme Court offers Ryan only a faint glimmer of hope because it takes few cases.

In asking for a bond extension, however, Ryan's petition shined a spotlight on appeals Judge Michael S. Kanne's Aug. 21 dissent.

Kanne said he would have granted Ryan and Warner a new trial because the one that resulted in their conviction was marred by "dysfunctional jury deliberations," Ryan's latest court papers reminded the judges.

The petition also said Kanne found "a flood of errors."

Kanne and two other members, Judges Richard A. Posner and Ann Clair Williams, dissented from the decision Thursday that turned down the request for a rehearing.

"Three strongly disagreed and concluded that 'a cascade of errors turned a trial into a travesty,"' Ryan's petition said.

The petition focused on a statement by the three dissenting judges that a government offer to give some jurors immunity from prosecution "suggests the proceedings were broken beyond repair."

In a transcript of a closed-door meeting in chambers during the trial that later became public one prosecutor offered to provide immunity to a juror who had lied about her police record on a pretrial questionnaire.

She later was dropped and replaced by an alternate, then claimed that she had been pressured by other jurors who suggested she had been bribed.

Meanwhile, Pallmeyer dropped a second juror who was found to have lied about his police record on his questionnaire.

After the trial, there was discussion of immunity for a juror who had brought an outside legal document into the jury room in defiance of Pallmeyer's instructions. Neither juror, however, was ever immunized.

But two jurors ended up hiring lawyers of their own.

<strong>Ryan's battle to stay out of prison</strong>

RYAN'S PROBLEM: The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has turned the former governor down twice in his efforts to get his racketeering and fraud conviction reversed and win a new trial. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer ordered him to report to prison on Nov. 7.

THE NEXT STEP: Ryan's lawyers want the appeals court to extend his bond and allow him to remain free while they take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

IF THAT FAILS: Ryan's chief defense counsel, former Gov. James R. Thompson, says they will ask Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, a Chicago native who watches over matters originating in the Chicago-based 7th Circuit, to grant the former governor bond while they ask the full Supreme Court to consider the appeal.