Murder charges added in Chicago immigration fraud indictment

CHICAGO (AP) -- Three men accused of conspiring in the murder of a rival in Chicago's flourishing trade in bogus immigration documents have been quietly arrested in Mexico, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The arrests stem from raids in Chicago's Mexican-American community last April that led to immigration fraud charges against 23 defendants and rolled up what officials called a major ring dealing in fake documents.

Julio Leija-Sanchez, 31, was among those arrested in April and indicted later on charges of plotting with a hit man to murder a former ring member who had defected and set up shop on his own as a rival.

Prosecutors announced a fresh version of the indictment Wednesday and said brothers Manuel Leija-Sanchez, 40, and Pedro Leija-Sanchez, 35, had been picked up in Mexico along with alleged hit man Gerardo Salazar-Rodriguez, 34.

All three Leija-Sanchez brothers as well as Salazar-Rodriguez were charged in the new indictment among other things with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, murder for hire and racketeering conspiracy. The most serious offenses carry potential life sentences.

Manuel Leija-Sanchez was arrested Friday and the two others had been picked up in August, federal officials said.

Elissa A. Brown, special agent in charge of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office of investigations in Chicago, said in statement that the three arrests in Mexico "are landmark achievements in the dismantling of one of the largest fraudulent document organizations operating in Chicago and throughout the country."

Federal spokesman Randall Samborn said it was too early to tell when the three men might be returned to the United States to face the charges.

Julio Leija-Sanchez's attorney, Patrick W. Blegen, reached by telephone, said he hadn't had a chance to read the indictment. Samborn said the three other defendants would be represented by Mexican attorneys at the extradition proceedings.

The indictment said Salazar-Rodriguez fatally shot a man named Guillermo Jimenez Flores, also known as "Montes," at an unspecified place in Mexico. It said he was paid for the job by the Leija-Sanchez brothers.

In swooping down on the ring April 24, agents arrested the father of a Chicago alderman as well as 22 other defendants. They also seized computer towers, laptops, printers, scanners and hundreds of blank identification cards along with a cutting board and $220,000 in cash.

Federal officials said members of the ring had been openly soliciting business on the streets of the Little Village neighborhood.