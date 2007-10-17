Second man charged in 1996 shooting death of 6-year-old boy

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) -- A man already serving time for attempted murder now faces charges in the 1996 killing of a 6-year-old boy who was shot as he slept at his grandparents' house in Aurora.

Mark Downs, 31, was indicted by a Kane County grand jury on first-degree murder charges in the death of Nicholas Contreras. Downs' bail was set at $1 million. He is serving a 17-year sentence for attempted murder at Big Muddy Correctional Center in Ina. No date has been set for his first court appearance in the Aurora shooting.

The shooting occurred hours before Nicholas' family was to hold a birthday party for him. Someone shot through a window, hitting the boy twice in the back.

Authorities previously charged 38-year-old Elias Diaz of Aurora with first-degree murder in the case. Diaz has pleaded not guilty.