Family of slain pregnant woman speaks out

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The family of a pregnant woman found shot to death in Deerfield say they "trust those responsible will quickly be brought to justice."

Police found Rhoni Reuter's body after investigating reports of screams coming from her suburban Chicago condominium. The 42-year-old woman was the girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle, a a member of the 1985 Bears team that won the Super Bowl.

Reuter's family issued a statement through attorneys Saturday thanking police for their efforts and friends and strangers for their thoughts and prayers.

For his part, Gayle says he's "extremely devastated" and that he'll cooperate with the police "in any way possible."