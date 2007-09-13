Stroger godson, former Cook County official found dead

CHICAGO (AP) -- The godson and one-time top aide to former Cook County Board President John Stroger has been found dead amid scrutiny of a lucrative consulting deal he lined up in 2004.

The body of 52-year-old Orlando Jones was found Wednesday on a beach in the town of Union Pier in southwestern Michigan.

Undersheriff Chuck Heit of the Berrien County Sheriff's Department says Jones appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy is planned.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that Jones was a consultant and lobbyist who earned a six-figure referral fee every year for helping steer state pensions to a Chicago financial firm.

Jones had said he'd done nothing wrong.