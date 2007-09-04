Two killed, 12 injured in van crash on Chicago-area expressway

CHICAGO (AP) -- A Labor Day crash on an expressway southwest of Chicago killed a teenage girl and an adult man, and injured 12 others -- all temporary workers on their way home from a job.

The victims were occupants of a van that flipped over after the driver lost control. The Illinois State Police closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 55, also known as the Stevenson Expressway, for three hours Monday afternoon, diverting traffic to a state highway.

The victims, all employees of a temporary labor agency, had been working at a golf course in suburban Lemont, said ISP Trooper Delila Huerta. Some were undocumented workers and the male who died was from Mexico, Huerta said.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Fernando Hernandez. He was in the U.S. on a visa, Huerta said. Authorities said passengers in the van told them Hernandez had a wife and child in Mexico.

The deceased teenager was identified as 17-year-old Elizabeth Soriano, police said. Her mother was a passenger in the van, Huerta said.

Both deceased victims lived in Chicago, according to State Police Master Sgt. Kris Melvin.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials arrested four of the survivors, including the driver, 27-year-old Karina Salgado, Huerta said.

The van was heading north when it started shaking, veered across one lane of traffic, struck the guardrail and flipped. No other vehicles were involved, authorities said.

The victims were not wearing seat belts and reported that the van's seat belts weren't working. The van, which was borrowed from an acquaintance, may have malfunctioned, Huerta said.

The crash occurred near County Line Road near southwest suburban Burr Ridge.