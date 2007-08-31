Nat Guard vet from Ill. new Legion boss

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Martin F. Conatser, a career National Guard veteran from Champaign, Ill., was elected Thursday the new national commander of the American Legion.

Conatser, who retired from the National Guard in 1996 as a sergeant major, was selected to lead the 2.7 million-member organization for a one-year term. He is a member of the Lincoln American Legion Post °102 in DeLand, Ill.

Delegates meeting at the American Legion's 89th annual convention in Reno also elected five national vice commanders: Thomas L. Burns, Jr., Ocean View, Del.; Peggy G. Dettori, Kodiak, Alaska; Randall A. Fisher, Ky.; Donald J. Hayden, Kilkenny, Minn.; and David A. Korth, of Marshfield, Wis.