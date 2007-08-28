Feds seize $400,000 of cocaine at O'Hare

CHICAGO (AP) -- Federal officials say they seized 20 kilograms of cocaine worth $400,000 that was smuggled inside checked baggage at O'Hare International Airport.

Officials say that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the cocaine during a routine inspection of a TACA Airlines flight from Guatemala.

The drugs were hidden inside four vehicle tow bars that had been checked by two men from El Salvador. Officials say the cocaine was wrapped in plastic bags and stuffed inside the hollow metal bars.

U.S. Customs says the drugs were turned over to the Chicago Police Department. A police spokesman didn't immediately have information on the bust or if anyone was arrested.