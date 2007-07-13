Illinois man found dead in Kansas motel identified

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) -- Authorities have identified an Illinois man found dead in a Coffeyville motel room hit by flooding nearly 2 weeks ago.

Search teams going door-to-door looking for victims found the body of Junior Denning, 55, of Canton, Ill., on July 5 in Room 21 at the Budget Inn.

Denning died from asphyxiation by drowning, according to an autopsy.

Authorities told Denning twice that he should evacuate the motel as floodwaters approached, but he refused to leave, said Coffeyville Police Commander Mike Brown.